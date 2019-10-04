Bunmi Ogunyale

The 2019 edition of the Lagos Open will serve off on Monday, with the first leg of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament billed to end on Sunday, 13 October at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chief Pius Akinyelure at a media conference in Lagos, yesterday, said all is now set for the tournament, which has been holding since 2000, to celebrate the sitting Executive Governor of Lagos State.

“Lagos Open is in the highest category and is nowknown as an M25 +H and W25 Tournaments for the men and women categories, respectively. So, this year, we have two M25 and W25 tournaments for both men and women, the first from October 7-13, while the second holds from October 14-20. The total prize money, therefore, remains $100,000. All qualified players in the main draws get a share of this prize money,” said Akinyelure.

He appreciated all the partners and sponsors of the competition especially Heineken, which is coming in starting from this year.

Akinyelure applauded the support the tournament has been receiving from the Lagos State government and most, especially, the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The Senor Brand Manager, Heineken, Mr. Mfom Bassey, said the brand known for its quality and general acceptability would pull its strength and weight behind the Lagos Open as it has done to other sports competitions, such as UEFA Champions League, F1 and others.

“We will continue this partnership we started with Lagos Open this year and all stakeholders will have the cause to appreciate Heineken for this support in the years to come,” said Bassey.