By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate today.

The directive was contained in a statement issued, yesterday by the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

The statement, entitled: “The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, December 18, 2020,” read in part: “The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday. Schools are to resume on Monday, 4th January 4, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonised academic timetable.It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday, January 3, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately.”