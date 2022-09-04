Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has ordered arrest of the developer and building professionals working on the 7-floor structure that collapsed under construction in the early hours of Sunday at Oba Abiodun Oniru Road in Iru/Victoria Island area of the State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed this during his visit to the site of the building collapse, saying that the developer and professionals violated the planning laws of the State by embarking on the construction without a valid Planning Permit and ignoring official warnings to halt the building project.

He emphasised that under no circumstance should anyone construe the filling of application for permit through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) as a ticket to commence construction.