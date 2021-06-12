By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has disclosed that one of the major purpose of organizing an international water conference for industries and stakeholders engagement, is to attract investors.

The international water conference which is scheduled to hold on June 23, at Eko Hotel and it is being package by the state government through the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO).

Stating the important of the annual conference, LASWARCO held:” t he domestic and industrial use of water and its importance to a state, especially an urbanized one, cannot be over emphasized. This also means its scarcity, contamination or wastage will obviously be hazardous” .

This year’s conference is themed “Water Security and Investment Opportunities in Megacities; A Case of Lagos State”.

And several state dignitaries and scholars are expected to grace the conference to make it memorable.

Besides, the organiser held that conference aims at facilitating efficiency in the water sector, encouraging long time investment and enabling the financial viability of the water sector.

In addition, the conference’s objectives focus on how to exhance smooth relationship between players and actors in megacities in the water sector in the face of increasing population, rapid urbanization, growing economic activities and ofcourse climate change.

It will focus on solutions and results capable of unbunding the obtacles to financial viability and access to clean water and sanitation through experimental knowledge.

To draw up an investment plan for the infrastural development in the water and waste water section of the state;

To showcase the opportunities and potentials for investment in the water and waste water sector of Lagos State.