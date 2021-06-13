By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has said that the forthcoming international water conference for industries and stakeholders engagement will attract investors.

The special conference, which is scheduled to hold on June 23 at Eko Hotel is being packaged by the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO).

Stressing the important of the annual conference, LASWARCO said: “The domestic and industrial use of water and its importance to a state, especially an urbanized one, cannot be over emphasized. This also means its scarcity, contamination or wastage will obviously be hazardous.”

The theme of this year’s conference is: “Water Security and Investment Opportunities in Megacities: A Case of Lagos State.”