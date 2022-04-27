By Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

There is outrage from wife, friends, partners and family members of murdered Computer village businessman, Chikere Obieshi, has cried out to the government for justice Chikere popularly known as JB was killed on Sunday April 24, 2022 at about 2100hrs, in a shooting incident that occurred at La Silver Bar, Egbeda which resulted two men.

While the friends and family protest at Computer Village, the as the Lagos Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that late JB was accidentally killed by an off duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far reveal that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja. Findings equally reveal that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.

“Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon,” he stated.

Meanwhile, his wife, Ifeyinwan Vivian Obieshi, claimed it was an assassination. She explained: “From the video I saw, Asiwaju was standing straight while JB splashed money on him, he was apprehensive. He was not dancing like a celebrant. Asiwaju knew how my husband thinks he knew JB would resist the invitation if it was far, he brought the invitation to his door step to kill him.”

Mr Samuel Ebiem, Vice President of Phone Allied Product Deallers Association, Computer Village, stated that Chikere was no drunk and was invited to be murdered.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“JB is a legal businessman who pays his taxes. We are not happy that he was murdered just like that. We don’t feel safe again coupled with this election coming,’ he stated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In the same way, Mr Anayochukwu Obieshi, JB’s elder brother said that the government can’t bring him back to life but could only get him justice.

“What we are asking for is justice. He left his house to support acquaintance who he felt he could help group his business and he was killed. Justice won’t feed his family, it is the little thing we are asking for. The government should do this little thing for him,” he stated.

One of the most vibrants, Germanus Anyivs, member of Colleague and Club, warned that if the matter is not attended to the government will lose a lot in the market.

“JB is one of the peace-keepers in this volatile market and if such person is a victim of injustice many would not see need for peace,” he stated.