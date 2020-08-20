Lagos, Owerri and Port Harcourt capital cities have been agog in the past two days as 14 Dangote Cement customers emerged winners of one-million star-prize and got instant bank credit alert in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Season 2.

The atmosphere became frenzy at the prize presentation ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos as nine of the winners got alerts on the spot one after another just as the symbolic cheques were being presented to them.

Ayodele Benjamin, one of the star winners in Lagos described the alert as touching, announcing to the gathering that it was the highest amount of money he had ever received in his life. He stated that the prize from Dangote Cement is touching and divine because his wife just gave birth to a baby boy few days before the event.

He urged other cement consumers to continue patronizing Dangote Cement brand as it is trustworthy and has the interest of all stakeholders at heart.

Another winner, Adufe Adetunji, in his remarks said that Dangote has become a household name in giving back to customers and consumers through the promo.