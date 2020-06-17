Lagos and Oyo states have confirmed their readiness to take part in the forthcoming U-13 and U-15 Sunday Dare Athletics Championship scheduled for Lagos.

The chairman main organising committee, Otunba Samuel Adeleye, confirmed this.

Adeleye said the chairman of Oyo State Athletics Association, Dr. Isaac Friday Ogada was excited about the tourney and promised to send their best athletes that would represent the state when the championship begins immediately government lifts lockdown on sport activities in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“We can assure you that Lagos is ready because we just finished the preliminary stage recently in Lagos before the lockdown where we had more than forty secondary schools in attendance. So far so good, the two states have confirmed their readiness for the tourney,” he said.

Technical Director of the tournament, Bright Yekini said there was no cause for alarm in area of technicalities of the event saying that he had contacted the service of National Athletics Technical Officials NATO, Agbado-Oke Odo zone to be on ground when the event commences.

“There is no problem in area of officiating. I belong to NATO and the participating states should be rest assured that the event would be error free and the best officiating would be displayed throughout the one week event,” he concluded.