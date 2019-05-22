Chinelo Obogo, with agency report

New tenancy laws will soon take effect in Lagos and Oyo states.

In Lagos, the House of Assembly is set to pass a new bill which seeks to regulate and protect the tenancy agreement between landlords and tenants.

Yesterday, stakeholders debated “A law to regulate the relationship of the parties under tenancy agreements and specify the procedure for the recovery of premises in Lagos State and for connected purposes,” at a meeting held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, in the Assembly premises.

The bill addresses jurisdiction of the courts, tenancy agreement, advance rent, rent payment receipt, rights of a tenant, obligations of the landlord and obligations of a commercial tenant regarding rent payment.

Others include obligation regarding business premises, service charge, facility and security deposits, payment of professional fees, provision for reentry, length of notice, payment of arrears rent amongst others.

Giving an overview of the bill, Chairman of the Committee on Housing, Ibrahim Layode, explained that the tenancy bill is about the obligations and rights of the tenants and landlords and added that the Assembly wants all residents to be aware of the bill so that everyone would be carried along.

The tenancy bill has, however, been passed into law, in Oyo State.

Yesterday, the House of Assembly, at plenary passed the Oyo State Tenancy Bill, 2016, into law.

Speaker Olagunju Ojo said the Tenancy Bill would serve as checks and balances for tenants and landlords.

He added that both parties would now know their jurisdictions.

Chairman of the Committee on Information, Joshua Oyebamiji, said the bill is a control measure on the excesses of both landlords and tenants

Oyebamiji added that the bill would serve as a guideline so that both parties would not intimidate each other.

“Tenants and landlords will know their rights and to what level they can operate. The bill will allow for balanced operation across the state.”