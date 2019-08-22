Ayo Alonge

In a move to address healthcare challenges, especially ones peculiar to women and children, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health, has entered into a partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]).

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Alumni Association of National Institute (AANI), Major General Shina Ogunbiyi, revealed that the state takes the lead in area of achievements in the health sector, across the country.

In a speech entitled: “Message to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, by The PAS Lagos State Coalition,” Ogunbiyi said, “we are here, first of all, to congratulate the Lagos State government for its recent achievements in the health sector.

“Data from 2018 Demographic Health Survey shows that Lagos State is a pacesetter in health. Lagos emerges as number one among the 36 states of the federation and the FCT with the highest percentage of women (80 per cent) delivering by skilled birth attendants in the country; the highest percentage (21 per cent) of women using modern family planning; the lowest per cent of children under five with no vaccinations (1.7 per cent) in the country; the lowest per cent of children (0.4 per cent) presenting with severe anaemia in Nigeria.

“Lagos State is also ready to roll out the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, having provided its counterpart funding and ready to scale up the state’s health insurance scheme. Lagos State is also exemplary in working positively with NGOs in the health sector and in making public statements about the continuing health challenges in the state.”

In a show of concern for improved healthcare services and capacity building, the group, however, pledged its support to the Lagos State government to address the continuing healthcare challenges in the state.

“In 2018, Lagos State allocated NGN92.676 billion or nine per cent of the total budget to the health sector but released only N21.315 billion or 23 per cent of the allocated sum. It is our prayer for full and timely releases of allocations to the health sector. The unmet need for family planning in Lagos State has increased by 4.7 per cent over the last five-years. This means that services are not able to keep pace for the demands of women seeking family planning methods.

“Optimal coverage for routine immunisation in Lagos State will also remain a challenge without full implementation of the Primary Health Care under One Roof Policy. The [email protected] network of NGOs in Lagos State is committed and ready to offer our support to address these challenges. We are ready to offer support to train the LGAs to make and manage effective health budgets. We also offer support to strengthen the Lagos State government to engage with women and youth in health policy technical working groups. We can provide opportunities for capacity building and systems strengthening in line with the plans and strategies of the state.”