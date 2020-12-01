By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other Matters has dismissed a petition seeking the enforcement of a N300 million judgement against the police and Badagary Local Government Area, Lagos State.

In striking out the case, the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, said that the petitioner’s action by bringing a matter, part of it is still pending at Court of Appeal was an abuse of court process.

She dismissed the matter for lacking merit.

It was noted that the petitioner got the N300 million judgment from the Federal High Court, Lagos, which was appealed. While upholding the judgment of the lower court, the sum was, however, reduced to N30 million.

In her ruling yesterday, Justice Okuwobi said that coming to the panel to ask for enforcement of N300 million while a court of record had reduced the sum to N30 million was ‘gross abuse of court process as the panel has no power to review a matter already decided by Court of Appeal.’