By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Lagos State Judicial Panel set up to look into police brutality and human rights abuses have announced strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols following rising cases of the infection.

According to the panel, only two representatives are allowed from a media house, two lawyers (lead counsel and a junior) are allowed to appear for a petitioner while petitioners and their lawyers are to remain outside until their matter is called by the Registrar of the panel.

Following the announcement, the seats in the hall have been reduced, spaciously spaced and can only accommodate about 40 persons excluding the panellists and their staff.

Apart from the case of Okpara Nkemakolam Felicia which is scheduled for a continued hearing today, Wednesday, other seven cases which are that of Sulaimon Raheem v FSARS, Mrs Taiwo Idehen v Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Prince Ayeni Adebayo v FSARS, Tomori Golagade v NPD, Miss Jessica Adeobi Knife v FSARS and Ayuub Abdul-Azeez v NPF, are coming up for the first time.

The panel which has sat for about two months had received over 200 petitions but has stopped receiving more, in other to be able to attend to the ones received, judiciously, within the time allotted to them.