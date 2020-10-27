The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution (LSJPIR) has urged general public to come forward with their various petitions bordering on police/security agent brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The panel was recently set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look into the grievances of the victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and Lekki Toll Gate incident

Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) on Monday disclosed that the panel has so far received 15 petitions from abuse victims.

Justice Okuwobi said the panel is independent of the state government and would ensured that individuals with valid complaints of human rights violations will receive immediate compensation.