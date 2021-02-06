By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

The members of Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS related Abuses and Other Matters are divided over an application by Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to repossess Lekki tollgate plaza; while five members supported it, four others objected.

The four dissenting panellists were Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, Olorunrinu Oduala, Temitope Majekodunmi and Patience Patrick Udoh, while the supporters include the panel chairman Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd), Taiwo Lakanu DIG (retd), Lucas Koyejo, Segun Awosanya and Mrs Oluwatoyin Odusanya.

The action of the four dissenting members was disputed by Mr Rotimi Seriki, SAN, counsel for LCC and Mr Olukayode Enitan, SAN, counsel for Lagos State Government. They objected particularly to Mr Olu-Adegboruwa reading his personal dissenting judgement as they accused him of being an interested party in the matter. Olu-Adegboruwa had sued the Lagos State Government over the Lekki tollgate plaza in the past.

The action of the dissenting panel members made the panel to adjourn all other cases slated for mention.