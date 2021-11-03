By Adewale Sanyaolu, Lagos

There was panic in Ikeja and its environs Wednesday morning over a gas pipeline leakage. The leak, which occurred around the Oba Akran/Computer Village axis, brought commercial activities in the area to a standstill.

The incident, according to local sources, occurred around 8 am

The pipeline within the Oba Akran axis serves most of the industries within the Ikeja industrial cluster. Reacting to the development, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the massive gas leakage around Computer Village, Awolowo Rd, Oba Akran, Medical Road, Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Farinloye, who called in on a live TV programme on Wednesday morning, informed residents of the development and the need to stay safe and avoid the affected area.

‘I want to assure everyone that all necessary agencies are on the ground to ensure safety at the site. We want to implore people to stay away from the scene,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .