The Chief Executive Officer, Century Group, Ken Etete, has commended health and frontline workers for their noble services in the on-going COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country. He made this known during the second edition of the Health and Safety Environment (HSE) summit with the theme; “HSE IN OUR DNA: Recycling to Wealth”. He disclosed that the virtual summit was a product of the foundation laid by the Government of Lagos State in keeping the state safe; a model which has encouraged his company to take HSE seriously. “The uncompromising standards of oil and gas, aviation and manufacturing industries have set the bar high and Century Group is proud to follow your footsteps. He added that COVID-19 has caused tragic loss of lives and resources and emphasized the need to combat it through HSE. He noted that collaborating with Lagos State and other partners has created awareness to spur a shift in HSE culture and practice within organisations.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated that Africa needed an urgent safety and development master plan and have a better way of planning their cities because of the intending demographic explosion. He noted that the minimum requirement for a healthy waste management system was to reduce and re-use waste and have a clear way of segregating waste in their various forms.