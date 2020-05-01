The Lagos State government, in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, recently organised an online training programme for its workforce. Tagged ‘The Evolution Webinar Series’, the programme was geared towards capacity development of the state’s civil servants during the COVID-19 lockdown. The webinar, with the theme, “Evolution Series: A New Generation of Public Service”, was designed to further expand the horizons of civil servants as they continue to observe the stay-at-home directive of the Federal Government.

Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, said the online training programme was designed to enhance capacity development of the workforce, as well as sharpen their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She explained that the online training is part of the government’s initiatives to continually improve the staff as they remain at home to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Project partners, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, on their part, urged the workers to embrace the new normal and be mentally active during the COVID-19 lockdown.