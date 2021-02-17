The Lagos State Government said it has paid N1.51 billion in pension benefits to 292 retirees even as it reiterated commitment to the welfare of pensioners.

A statement by the Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) Mariam, Adetokunbo Eko, quoting the Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, who spoke at the 82nd Bond certification presentation ceremony in Lagos recently, while issuing pensioners their certificates, assured retirees of the state government’s dedication to the well-being of its workforce even in retirement.

In his words, “LASPEC has gone beyond the excuses of retirees waiting endlessly before they can gain access to their funds, the world is moving forward and so are we. We are dedicated to our retirees because they have painstakingly contributed their quota towards making a greater Lagos.”

Obilana further urged the retirees to ensure that they have proper documentation to avoid delay in payment due to wrong or missing documents. The retirees were also admonished to be wary not to become victims of fraudsters.

“LASPEC is devoted to ensuring that all entitlements are paid into the right sources after departure from the civil service. There are many people devising means of defrauding retirees of their dividends from long service. That is why we operate an open-door policy to all on pension matters. LASPEC will not call or send you messages to charge you to get your entitlements”, he noted.

Obilana commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making the welfare of the employees a priority even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the EndSARS protests.

He urged the staff to uphold a good service relationship with retirees mainly because it is the core culture, norm and belief of LASPEC, stressing that the agency’s goal for 2021 is to take a stand on openness and accountability.