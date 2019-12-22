Romanus Okoye

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Adedeji Doherty, has said while Lagosians groan and moan in silence, the All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in ventures that benefit the state managers and their party faithful, alone.

Reacting to a credited to the APC, Doherty said the state chairman of the ruling party, Chief Lekan Balogun, was not in touch with realities of the day.

He said Nigerians, especially Lagosians knew that the state has had a steady generous pool of funds since 1998 but the resultant infrastructural development was not commensurate with the funds received and described it as catastrophic.

“My advice to the APC is to get its house in order because the people of Lagos would ask for an audited account of their activities over the past 20 years, very soon.”

Doherty, who made the statement at the 8th day, Fidau prayers for a PDP stalwart in Badagry, said APC should recall the narrow results of the 2019 presidential elections and be battle ready in 2023.

“Let the APC continue to enjoy the spoils of their 20 years of rigged elections in Lagos. I’m sure it will all come to an end very soon. Lagos State is yearning for change and change must come. We have endured 20 years of degradation whereby the state debt has hit over N2 trillion and still climbing.”

Doherty alleged that epidemics result from policy that allowed LAWMA dump refuse on bare land around dwelling houses and described the practice as disgusting and unpatriotic.