The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has relocated its secretariat from Adekunle Fajuyi GRA Ikeja to 132b Agege Motor road, Old Abeokuta Road, next to Total Filling Station, Zik Bus Stop.

A statement by the party’s Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, noted that the move became necessary due to the need for more spacious facility.

He urged the public to direct all correspondence to the new address, even as he apologised for any inconveniences the movement may cause them. He also noted that henceforth,all party activities will take place at the new secretariat.