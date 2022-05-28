By Tony Udemba

A serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon Oghene Emma Egoh, has secured a return ticket as candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos.

In a keenly contested party primary held recently in Satellite Town, Oghene polled 14 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Paschal, who polled seven votes. Mr. Methuselah Ejike, a former Nollywood actor polled six votes, while the remaining two other contestants scored zero votes.

Though the accreditation of delegates and voting started very late due to the late arrival of party officials charged with the exercise, the primary election was conducted peacefully and orderly amidst tight security, devoid of any rancour or violence.

At the end of the polls, Hon. Oghene Emma Egoh was officially declared as the winner by the Returning Officer, even as all contestants embraced and shooked hands with one another, amidst laughter and admiration by party leaders, delegates and members.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the exercise, Oghene commended the party electoral umpires for conducting a free and fair primary, saying: “I would want to express satisfaction to the electoral officials of our great party for conducting a free and fair primary which all the contestants have attested to be just and rancour free”.

He stated that he was overwhelmed with the massive votes given to him by majority of the delegates, while promising not to take the mandate and support given to him for granted.

Extending hands of fellowship to other contestants, the legislator commended them for the excellent way they conducted themselves throughout the exercise, noting that the party was the winner of the primary, and not an individual.

In his words, ” I wish to extend my hands of fellowship to my fellow contestants for the excellent way you conducted yourselves throughout the exercise. Given the outcome of this primary, PDP is the winner, and not just me alone.”

Speaking further, the federal lawmaker enjoined all party members to join hands and vote massively for the victory of PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a related development, Prince Afeez Okikiola Oluwa has emerged as the winner and the candidate of PDP for the Amuwo Odofin State Constitueny 2 of Lagos State. He polled 14 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bob Solomon Ojugbane who polled a distant four votes, Arafat Babs Olorunkemi and Wasiu Abiodun Yesufu polled two votes and one vote, respectively. The duo of Akinola Kareem Abisoye and Adeniyi Owolabi scored zero votes.

Addressing newsmen after being declared winner by the Returning Officer, Oluwa acknowledged the transparency and high standards implored by the party officials charged with conducting the primary, saying that the party’s electoral officials conducted themselves transparently devoid of any rancour or any ugly situation.

While extolling the conduct of other contestants at the polls, he called on them to collaborate with him in order to win the forthcoming 2023 general election. According to him, ” I am very much impressed with the conduct of the primary, particularly those who conducted the exercise, as well as my co-contestants and everyone present here. I wish to express my readiness to work together with all the contestants and other party members to ensure that PDP comes victorious in the 2023 general elections.”

