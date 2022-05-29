By Tony Udemba

A serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon Oghene Emma Egoh, has secured a return ticket as candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos.

In a keenly contested party primary held recently in Satellite Town, Oghene polled 14 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Paschal, who polled seven votes. Mr. Methuselah Ejike, a former Nollywood actor polled six votes, while the remaining two other contestants scored zero votes.

Though the accreditation of delegates and voting started very late due to the late arrival of party officials charged with the exercise, the primary election was conducted peacefully and orderly amidst tight security, devoid of any rancour or violence.

At the end of the polls, the Returning Officer declared Hon. Oghene Emma Egoh as the winner even as all contestants embraced and shook hands with one another, amidst laughter and admiration by party leaders, delegates and members.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the exercise, Oghene commended the party electoral umpires for conducting a free and fair primary, saying: “I would want to express satisfaction to the electoral officials of our great party for conducting a free and fair primary which all the contestants have attested to be just and rancour free.”

