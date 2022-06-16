By Tony Udemba

Second term member House of Representatives, representing Amuwo Odofin federal Constituency of Lagos State, hon. Oghene Emma Egoh, has expressed his gratitude to Almighty God for making it possible for him to emerge victorious at the just concluded PDP House of Representatives primary elections held at the Satellite Town area of Lagos State. At the re-run of the House of Representatives primary election in Amuwo Odofin federal Constituency, Oghene came tops with 18 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Paschal Izuchukwu, who polled 12 votes. The duo of Kehinde and Akeem scored 2 votes each, while Barr. Ruth polled zero votes.

Recall that some weeks back, at an election organized by PDP for the house of representatives in the constituency and across Lagos State, Oghene had defeated his opponents to win the primary. But, PDP later cancelled it, and called for a re-run which the serving lawmaker also won convincingly.

Addressing newsmen after being declared winner and PDP standard bearer for the Amuwo Odofin federal Constituency, by the Returning Officer, Barr. Jeremiah, the federal lawmaker commended party members and delegates for their selfless efforts which culminated in his winning the polls, saying, ” I’ll remain forever grateful to Almighty God for making it possible for me to emerge victorious at the polls. I want to also appreciate the selfless efforts of our leaders, party members and delegates for demonstrating high level of trust and confidence on me”. Reaching out to his co – contestants, Oghene commended them for their courage and sportsmanship, even as he invited them to team up with him in order to achieve victory for the party come 2023 general elections. According to the legislator, ” I wish to commend the uncommon courage, sportsmanship attitude and good conduct of my co – contestants.. Though I’d been declared the winner of the polls, actually we all are winners. And, together we shall be victorious”.

On the chances of PDP defeating the ruling party, APC, Oghene said, ” PDP is very prepared to defeat APC at the polls come 2023 . We’re ever ready to square up with APC and defeat them with a landslide. Just look at the hardship in the land today, the economic difficulties, killings, kidnappings and the increasing

wave of insecurity and banditry across the country. Every day Nigerians are being slaughtered like animals, without any protection from the APC led federal government. Nigerians have already lost faith in the abilities of the APC government to secure their lives, improve the economy and bring development across the nation. Therefore, this hapless situation no doubt has provided enough reasons for Nigerians to reject APC at the polls, while placing their hope and trust on PDP. Simply put, our great party, PDP is set to return back to power come 2023 general elections”.

In a related development, the PDP candidate for Amuwo Odofin State Constituency 2, Prince Afeez Oluwa, has condemned the recent terrorists attack and the massacre of close to 50 worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State. In his words; ” it is highly sacrilegious and unthinkable for some people to unleash such horrendous attack against fellow citizens in a place of worship. The level of insecurity in the country these days is highly condemnable. The way people are being killed these days makes life not to have meaning any longer “.

Oluwa made a passionate plea to the APC-led federal government, the police and other security agencies to swing into action, and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

He further called on Nigerians, particularly the youths, to register and get their PVCs, and be ready to vote massively for PDP during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

