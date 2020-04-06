Gabriel Dike

TO check the registration of under-aged kids, Lagos State Government, will from the next academic session enforce the entry age of 12 years for pupils seeking admission into junior secondary school 1.

Also, a fine of N50,000 for first offenders, N100,000 for second offenders as well as warning letters to close the school in case of further violation.

In a circular to concerned parents, dated, March 17, the state government said the new policy will be enforced in public and private schools to enhance compliance in the 2021 academic session.

The circular signed by A. A. Adebowale on behalf of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, acknowledged the myriad of disadvantaged embedded in the admission of under-aged children into junior secondary schools.

She said based on the stand of the state policy on education, commissioner for education has directed that admission of children into either public or private junior secondary schools be pegged at 12 years and this would be strictly enforced by agencies of education in the state.

The ministry asked that the current policy on education should be made available online for all stakeholders to have easy access in either soft or hard copy.

The circular stressed that sensitisation and advocacy drive of both registered and non-registered associations of private schools, parents’ forum, and other related educational bodies would be adopted, through mass media, fliers, market place campaigns, mosques, churches and town hall meetings.