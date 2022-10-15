The Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee, an arbitration panel, has presented its three years progress report to the State Government after receiving 80 cases and completing 40.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sanusi said the Commissioner, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, received the committee’s report on Friday in Alausa.

He said the commissioner applauded the the Appeals Committee as a brilliant idea which brought about the needed interface between government and the people in application of the Physical Planning laws.

Bamgbose-Martins said it was interesting that such a body was available to checkmate excesses of government officials and the people.

He urged all parties to shun undue interference in application of Physical Planning Laws.

“It is important for everyone to assess their involvement in Physical Planning infractions and henceforth remove all forms of interference, which today remains the bane of the system,” the commissioner said.

The Special Adviser, e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde, urged the Committee not to relent in hearing cases concerning erring members of staff, while enjoining the ministry to assist in the smooth running of the quasi-tribunal.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe, commended the Committee for its unbiased handling of petitions referred to it at different instances by both government and members of the public.

Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee, Mr Ayodele Adediran, thanked the ministry’s leadership for easing the task of the Committee.

He said the ministry had “been of great assistance in meeting challenges faced by the committee in discharging its duties, even as it neared the end of its tenure”.

Ayodele highlighted the achievements of the committee in the last three years to include considering 80 cases brought before it, 40 of which had been decided.

He added that the issues included hearing of petition by the Lagos State Government on Regional Road alignment and awarding compensation against the government in a case of wrongful demolition. (NAN)