By Gilbert Ekezie

Hon (Chief) Modestus Umenzekwe is a member, Board of the Federal Housing Authority and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State. In this interview, he explains why Lagos State is making progress in almost every sector, drawing attention to the recent developmental strides of the state, among other relevant issues.

Given that you sit on the Board of the Federal Housing Authority, what advice would you proffer to Lagos State Government, in view of the incessant collapse of buildings in the state?

Well, proper regulation and close monitoring, recruiting qualified engineers to handle various building projects, most especially the skyscrapers will reduce the menace. Also changing of building plans half way should be checkmated, though I am not saying that it is what is happening. However, I suspect that such a thing might be a factor. Now, when you have a plan for a two-storey building, you have a foundation for two storey building, then along the line due to one advice or the other, the developer might say, let’s make it five storey structure without going to the structure, the foundation to fortify it, it is likely to collapse. Then, they must monitor the loads being heaped on the structure under construction. They should also ensure that the materials used are not fake or substandard materials. When you use sub-standard materials, the building is bound to collapse. So, everything depends on regulation, monitoring, adequate supervision and then punishing the offenders where necessary. With the above, the issue of building collapse will end in the state.

Do you think the relationship between the Igbo and the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is as cordial as it should be?

You know or you can bear witness that in Lagos markets where Igbo dominate, at least 90 per cent Igbo, there has not been any harassmen. What we do is to pay our statutory fees such as trade permits, tax and rest of them, and there is no harassment, nothing. And you can see that during weekends, so to say, Lagos is always filled up. Here in Lagos we have skyscrapers, shopping malls. If the relationship is not cordial, we would not be buying land, building houses, so the relationship has kept improving every day. You see, people are migrating from Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Enugu, Abia and even parts of Rivers that are Igbo speaking to Lagos. I think Lagos has done very well with the Igbo, the relationship is cordial and strong. Not that at times, there may be sort of what I may call little disagreement between the state government and some market areas, there is no doubt about that, but it is normal in any situation; even in your household, you can disagree with your brother, wife or even with your housemaid, So, I don’t see that as a problem, there is 90 per cent good relationship among the Yoruba, the state government and the Igbo in Lagos.

What is your view on the internally generated revenue of Lagos under Sanwo-Olu? Has there been an improvement?

Yes, when he was submitting the 2022 budget, he made mention that the IGR improved, and that is why the budget improved. It has improved and it has been so by each successive government in the state. I don’t know how they do the magic but they try a lot, and it will continue to improve the way I see things. In 2019 when he came in Lagos had N398.73billion in terms of IGR, by 2020 it hit N418.99billion still the highest in the country, by the end of year 2021 the picture of states leading in IGR will emerge, but trust me Lagos is already in the lead in the first half of this year according to report with N267. 2 billion, representing 31 per cent out the total IGR in the first half of 2021 throughout the federation, remotely followed by FCT with N69 billion.

What is your assessment of Sanwo-Olu’s strategy in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything you feel he should do differently to further curtail the spread?

You should equally ask me about my assessment of Fashola in containing the Ebola outbreak. You see, my son was admitted in one of the Lagos State colleges, one of the best Lagos State colleges during Ebola saga. As he was passing out from secondary school, COVID-19 came. So, that gave me a very good experience to analyse the two governors. Just like Fashola effectively managed the Ebola outbreak in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu has successfully tackled COVID-19. He worked hard to tackle and contain it, despite the huge population of Lagos. The government was able to erect isolation centres within few weeks. He started looking for funds, the federal government supported and everybody complied with the lockdown even though people still believe there was no COVID-19; they thought it was a hoax until people started dying. Yes, the people neglected professional advice, flouted the state government’s guidelines, but still he was very calm enough to handle it, to regulate it, and I want to thank the Lagos State Commissioner for Health. So I score him 90 per cent or A. He did well. And I want him to step up, despite those who are not heeding to his advice. People should be encouraged to take the vaccine, and go for the test. The government should find a more subtle way of enforcing it without necessarily inflicting hardship on the people, because we have learnt to live with COVID-19, but we must continue to educate people.

There have been several calls for Lagos to be given special status. How this goal be achieved?

That is a very good question. In my publication in one of the national dailies, I advocated for Lagos to be given special status. I am not from Lagos, I am an Anambra man, but taking into consideration the factor that Lagos a fast growing population that is like mini-Nigeria with people from every ethnic part of the country in the state, there is no way Lagos can be justifiably denied special status. On September 11, 2018, I told the National Assembly to revisit the Lagos State Special Status Bill, and I am using this opportunity to tell the 9th Assembly to reconsider giving Lagos Special status. The state deserves it.

All those people in Abuja come to Lagos at the weekend. On Monday they go back to Abuja, so given the population of Lagos, it deserves special status.

Any last words on Lagos?

Lagos State is a mini Nigeria and a centre of excellence that is known for good leadership team. The state is a prime example of peace, opportunities and symbol of Nigerian unity. Regarding Governor Sanwo-Olu, I would say that he is performing according to our party manifesto and has added his own God-given wisdom to improve on whatever his predecessors did. In fact, I will say that he is doing well and I commend him for that. I can point to lot of the things he has to buttress what I assertion that he is performing well. In the first place, Lagos is very peaceful and businesses are running their operations well, smoothly. Potholes are being patched up and you have noticed that Lagos is noted for traffic gridlock. Now new roads are being opened up, there is incentive for workers and salaries are being paid on time. When Sanwo-Olu came in, he improved the welfare of LASTMA personnel. If I am not mistaken, he doubled their salary. Then you can see that infrastructural development projects are going on, he is cooperating with the Federal Government and many structures are springing up here and there. Security equally improved greatly. It is not that there are not pockets of crime, but relatively, Lagos is more secure, and that is most important, because if you have security, you can plan and execute your business plans. He has done very well, and Lagos is always blessed with good and quality governors, all these are coming up as a result of critical thinking by the governor and his team. He has also ensured continuity of projects which were started by his predecessors. Go to Agege and see what he did, the light rail project, the Badagry Road project, the Light Up Lagos, the Eko Atlantic City project, none was abandoned.