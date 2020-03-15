Seven bodies have been recovered through the efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State fire service following a pipeline explosion in the Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis of Lagos State on Sunday morning.

There is fear that more bodies may be recovered at the scene of the explosion, which has led to a major inferno and destruction of property.

Emergency workers have responded to the areas affected by the explosion, said to be caused by the disruption of an NNPC oil pipeline, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NAMA).