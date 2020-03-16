Toks David, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday morning visited the scene of the pipeline explosion that devasted the Abule-Ado area of Lagos State on Sunday, creating a major conflagration that gutted large swathes of property and left several victims in its wake.

The governor pledged N2 billion in disaster relief for the victims and aid work.

The scale of the pipeline explosion is such that the Lagos State Fire Service responders were still battling to extinguish pockets of the fire 24 hours after the incident which the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was as a result of a disruption in an NNPC pipeline.

Earlier on Monday, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Mr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, giving an update on the incident commiserated with the affected families, saying that efforts are on to evacuate the casualties.

He also expressed concern that the fire has displaced several residents who fled their homes for fear of being caught in the inferno.

The Director-General confirmed that secondary explosions occurred at the location of the fire and caused significant damage to multiple buildings, including a Church that was razed. St. Margaret’s Girls Hostel close to the site was also affected.

Oke-Osanyintolu said all rescue and recovery Agencies including the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services personnel, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Building Control Agency, as well as the Ministry of Special Duties, are still clearing the debris of the incident.

He said that 17 bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble while 25 injured people are being treated for injuries at the site.

“We sympathise with the families of the dead, and wish the injured quick recovery and appeal for calm. Our operations are still in progress and we will provide updates throughout this process while investigations continue”, Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that he has “instructed the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency to immediately release personal safety materials to the people living around the area especially to first responders and all safety workers at ground zero. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The governor added that: “We are working with NEMA, NNPC and other agencies to make life easier for everyone affected in the tragic incident at Abule Ado which claimed lives and caused extensive property damage. I offer my condolences to everyone affected.”