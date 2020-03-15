Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

News reaching Daily Sun has it that several buildings, including structures at a school near the scene of the pipeline explosion that occurred this morning in Lagos, have been destroyed.

The explosion ignited a huge fire which, according to video footages obtained from people at the scene of the disaster, were destroyed.

"@rilemalofficial: Who else heard the explosion this #SundayMorning? It is from Abule Ado, Festac Lagos State. #abuleado Explosion pic.twitter.com/nyKWUJ3DaD — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 15, 2020

"@iam_doctormayor: The aftermath of the Explosion at Festac today. I have never ever seen purple flames in my life before. Just look at the wreckage to properties close to the site. THIS is Sick!

#AbuleAdo Explosion pic.twitter.com/HM3Pf820ZC — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 15, 2020

"@dawrizz: What you people heard in festac and other parts of Lagos is obviously just the ripple effect.

I fear for the people that love here and the students in that boarding school! It was a pipeline explosion at abule Ado!! God help your children this Sunday morning 💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/88dtQoau4q — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 15, 2020

"@ambode44: The Children from Bethlehem school, just beside the point of Explosion had to be whisked over the Fence, many Injured. @Gidi_Traffic #Abuleado Pipeline Explosion, Festac pic.twitter.com/8lUvul1j2n — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 15, 2020

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials said they were on their way to tackle the disaster.

It could not be ascertained if there are casualties, but some people were said to have been injured. The incident happened around Abule Ado axis along the Lagos Badagry Expressway at about 9 am this morning.

The sound of the explosion was so deafening at it was heard miles off.

Worshipers in churches hurried to safety at the impact.

In a church in Surulere, parts of the ceiling of the church building gave way while the homily was underway.

A resident of Ejigbo said the window of her building shook at the impact.