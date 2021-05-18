By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Government has disclosed that very soon there will be official public holiday for traditional worshipers in the state.

Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf and Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, stated this at a press conference to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Bonu said the bill on the proposed public holiday for traditional worshipers was before the State House of Assembly and it would soon be passed by the lawmakers and sign into law by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“With the bill, there will be a specific day earmark for them as public holiday or work free day, and on that day, which may be likely in August, the government will organise activities to celebrate with them at a venue where all worshipers will gather. Again, this bill will also regulate activities of worshipers, like masquerades and others, in order to turn it into a tourist attraction for people visiting Lagos and also to curb their excesses,” he said.