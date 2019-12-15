Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with Lagos State Judiciary, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice have arraigned 20 traffic offenders in a mobile court.

A total of 22 offenders were apprehended on Friday December 13 in different parts of Lagos , for driving against traffic.

Seven vehicles were confiscated. The offenders were immediately arraigned before a mobile court. The enforcement of traffic laws will be sustained all through the Yuletide and beyond.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, “the enforcement team is guided by the mantra ‘Traffic must flow.’ The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command , CP Hakeem Odumosu, upon assumption of office declared a state of emergency in traffic and deployed additional 1,000 police officers for traffic control. The CP with the support of Lagos State Government, deployed 200 motorcycles for traffic control and patrols to ensure free flow of traffic and also combat traffic-related crimes such as traffic robbery.

Bala said in another development, a certain Amos Ekuma of Ajipon Street, Ohio, Ogun State, submitted himself to the Police in Ikorodu that he was in his shop on December 13 at about 19:00hrs along Sabo Road by Kokoro Abu Ikorodu, when a dry cleaner beside his shop popularly known as Actor, attacked him with iron rod as a result of an argument that ensued between them earlier in the day that was resolved by neighbours.

“That when he pushed him, the said actor fell down and was rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment, but he died while on admission. The body was deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect is placed in custody for discreet investigation by homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID ) Panti ,Yaba.

According to Elkana, in a related development , three suspected notorious cultists were also arrested at the weekend for murder.

He said: “On the 03/12/19 at about 20:30hrs, one Yemisi Obaro of No 5, Surulere Street, Agbowa reported at Agbowa Police Station that her husband, Enoch Obaro ,30, left home in the morning and did not return. That all efforts made in tracing his location proved abortive. Message was sent to all police stations across the state through the Police Control Room to help in finding the missing person

“On 08/12/19 at about 1430hrs, police received a call that the remains of the missing person was sighted at an isolated/bushy area at Fadayin junction, Imota, Ikorodu. A team of homicide detectives was drafted to the scene. The decomposing body of the deceased person was evacuated for autopsy. The body was mutilated with the two hands severed and a leg cut off.

“Expended cartridges and broken bricks were equally recovered at the scene. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder. They are members of Aiye confraternity who were on police wanted list for various offences ranging from armed robbery, violent attacks, cultism and land grabbing. The suspects will be charged to court.”