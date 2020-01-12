Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five persons for allegedly stealing female underwears for ritual purposes.

Also, the police have rescued a student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, from committing suicide.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said: “On January 10, at about 08:00hrs, acting on information, operatives from Ojo Police Station arrested Chukwajekwu Eziigbo, 15, of Ilufe area Ojo ,for stealing female underwears from a clothesline. The suspect confessed that for one year now, he had been stealing female underwears from different houses in Ojo and its environs. He further confessed that he usually handed over those stolen underwears to the following female suspects for a payment: Chidima Obietuake, 17, Chikwaka Chidima Jemfe, 17, Gold Enyinnaya ,23, and Akomas Amarachi 26, all of Ilufe area, Ojo.

“The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the crime. Detectives recovered some stolen female underwears from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court.”

Mr Elkana said in another development, the police prevented a 21-year-old student of UNN from committing suicide. “On January 7,at about 08:29hrs, an officer of Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps, alerted Ejigbo police station that a young man, Obasi Augustine Chuckuemeka, of 4, Alaba Street, Ejigbo Last bus stop, a student of UNN, Enugu campus tied a rope in a loop around their living room ceiling fan in preparation for committing suicide because he was scolded by his parents. The swift response by operatives from Ejigbo Police Station prevented him from killing himself. He was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination. Investigation is ongoing.”

Elkana said in similar development, the police arrested a car wash operator for allegedly killing his neighbour over locking of house gate.

According to him: “On January 11, at about 0720 hours, Faith Elebo, of No 32, Ola Street reported at Itire Police station that at about 01:30hrs, Sheriff Balogun, 35, who lives in the same compound with them had a fight with her father, Peter Elebo, about when to close their compound gate. Sherif Balogun pushed down Peter Elebo who started vomiting blood and died on the spot. Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Itire, SP Barkfur Kromkyes visited the scene. The deceased person was evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy. The suspect was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

He said a mentally-deranged man set a man ablaze in Surulere area of the state.

He said: “On January 9, at about 07:08hrs, Adeola Kadara of 13, Aiyeleto Street Surulere, reported at Surulere police station that she received information that on 08/01/2020, her brother, Bolatito Farook Kadara ,was set ablaze at Hogan Bassey Street Surulere and was taken to Lagos Island General Hospital. Police detectives visited the scene and proceeded to Island Hospital where the victim was seen recuperating. He made a statement to the police and narrated how Badejo Adewale who is mentally deranged poured petrol on him and ignited it. Investigation was extended to Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba where the suspect is admitted. Efforts made to interview him proved abortive as he could not utter a word. Investigation is ongoing.”