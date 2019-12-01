Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has set up a special strike force to deal with miscreants in the state.

Already 50 suspected hoodlums believed to be members of the notorious members of ‘One million Boys’ that have been terrorising residents of the state have been arrested.

The command has, therefore, warned that tough times await social miscreants in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this while setting up of the Special Strike Force said 50 members of ‘One Million Boys’ were already in the police custody.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana said: “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has launched a special strike force on social miscreants. The team is tasked with the responsibility of dislodging social miscreants in the state. Such miscreants are operating under different names such as ‘One million Boys,’ ‘No Salary Boys,’ ‘Awawa Boys,’ etc. The miscreants are responsible for a series of violent crimes and attacks in different communities and neighbourhoods. They also engage in traffic robberies, assaults, murder and sexual assaults. The operations are mostly intelligence-driven, collating actionable information about the activities of such miscreants, their membership and hideouts and taking the battle to their doorsteps. “Members of the operation were drawn from Tactical Units, State Intelligence Bureau, Operations Department and State Criminal Investigation Department with ACP Odubona Oludotun, in charge of Operations as its chairman. The Task Team is established in response to the recent activities of those miscreants in Ijegun, Itire, Isheri etc, where they vandalised some vehicles and destroyed some properties of innocent citizens for no just cause. Eleven suspects were initially arrested and charged to court.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: two locally-made pistols, 11 axes, nine cutlasses, four daggers and charms.

“The 50 suspects in custody are being profiled.

“The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to send a strong warning to members of such violent gangs that the command will pursue them, subdue them and bring them to justice. “Parents are advised to monitor the activities of their children. The onslaught will be sustained until sanity is restored to our streets and neighbourhoods.”