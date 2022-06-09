Lagos State Police Command said it arrested over 60 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, murderers and rapists, recovering arms and ammunition from their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi told Daily Sun: “My officers have been doing a brilliant job by chasing criminals out of Lagos State. We have been doing constant patrol, raiding their hideouts. In the process, we arrested 15 suspected armed robbers in Oshodi, Ketu, Mile 2 and Festac. We investigated them and recovered some weapons and charged them to court.

“The Anti-Cultist Squad operatives raided and arrested 20 suspects in Ikorodu, Yaba and Ojoo. The suspects were involved in armed robbery. They robbed victims of their valuables. We recovered some pump action, 30 rounds of ammunition and cartridges from them.

“In the area of kidnapping, most of their activities were foiled by the operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad. We swung into action and the kidnappers escaped from the scene of crime.

“The state government has banned the operation of okada. Some of the okada riders are criminals. They are part of the people involved in some of the crimes being committed in the state. We are going to go after those who disobey the law of the land.”

