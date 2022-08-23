By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, 22, who was captured on CCTV camera shooting and hacking Akinola Ayegbusi, a rival cult member, at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos State.

The suspect is also accused of killing two other rivals on separate occasions.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamone Hundeyin said: “Investigations revealed that Jamiu has been a member of klansman Confraternity, since 2017, and has participated in the killing of two other rival cultists. Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, one Sheriff Module, 26, who was found with two locally made pistols; and one other cultist, Emmanuel Samson.

“Sheriff who was also part of the killing confessed that it was carried out to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by the Eiye Confraternity on November 23, 2021.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists. Suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

“Commissioner of Police Mr Abiodun Alabi once again called on parents/guardians as well as traditional/religious/political leaders to prevail on their children/wards and the teeming youth population to stay away from cultism and other social vices.”