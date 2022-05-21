By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspects over the death of a young sound engineer, David Sunday, who was allegedly killed and set ablaze by an okada rider, Dahiru Ayuba, alongside others on May 12 at Studio 24, Lekki.

It was gathered that Dahiru had a quarrel with his passengers, Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun over the bike fare. In the heat of the argument, Olatunji and Balogun invited the late David to mediate, only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack him, kill him and set him ablaze.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, who announced the arrest at a press briefing, said a total number of six suspects have been arrested. They are Dahiru Ayuba , Susan Moses, Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella, Chigozie Anthony, and Sunday Azi. “Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he stated.

Alabi also commented on the prompt action of one Aji Augustine, which led to the arrest of firearms dealers.

“He went to receive food items sent to him by his mother from Cross River State through a driver who mistakenly gave him a sack that was meant to be delivered to someone else. When he opened the sack, he discovered seven locally made pistols. He rushed to the nearest police division and handed over the arms. Upon receipt of the case, detectives embarked on a diligent investigation that led to the arrest of one Joseph Ashiwobel who dispatched the sack from Calabar to Lagos. During interrogation, he confessed that he had sold many guns to his customers here in Lagos and he led operatives to arrest two of his buyers; one Rasheed Ogunbade, 39, and Aladeokin Ahmad. Also, one locally made shotgun bought from Joseph Ashiwobel was recovered. Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects in order to recover more of the guns he had sold to people in Lagos,” he stated.

In the same way another set was arrested for another unlawful possession of firearms. “A team of detectives of the Lagos State Command swung into action and arrested some armed robbery suspects in their hideout situated around the Ojo area of the state and recovered exhibits in their possession.

The names of these suspects are Gambo Abdulhadi, Eric Komi, Yusuf Ibrahim and Suleiman Alhassan. Seven locally made pistols, 68 live cartridges, cutlasses, axe, charms, four mobile phones, tortoise and a female bag were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is on-going,” he added.

