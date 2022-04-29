By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Four suspects including a woman have been arrested for armed robbery and murder of a policeman in Lagos.

The suspects are also being investigated for the murder of Sgt. Edison Fulman,attached to Zone 2

Headquarters,Onikan, Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin,Operatives of Ilemba Hausa Police Division on April 22, arrested seven armed robbery/murder suspects, recovered a silver-colored Sienna bus, with registration number, LSR 509 HB, a locally made double barrel Pistol and four live cartridges at Mojirade Street, Shibiri, Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The prompt arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off from Lagosians to the Divisional Police Officer of Ilemba Hausa division, who led his men to the criminal hideouts where seven members of the gang were arrested while others fled.

‘The suspects are : Esther Newman, Joel Anaba, Ruben Ude, Chinedu Emenike, Abuchi Peter, Chima Simon,and James John. Items recovered in the Sienna bus include one locally made double barrel pistol, four live cartridges, one machete, one knife, two screwdrivers, 12 mobile phones, one access bank ATM card with the name Newton Newman, some substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and one dead snail.

‘Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and arrest of other members of the gang.’