Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, has said that the command has put adequate security measures to protect lives and property during the Easter celebration.

The commissioner of police at a press briefing, at the command headquarters, said that every place, including worship centers, would be secured and advised members of the public to go about their businesses without fear of violence.

According to Muazu: “On behalf of the officers and men of the Lagos State police command, I wish our Christian brothers and sisters happy Easter celebrations. The command has made adequate arrangement for hitch-free celebrations.

“It is obvious that with the elections over, fresh security challenges are beginning to resurface in our state but we have a collective resolve to protect the lives and properties of the people in Lagos State.

“The state police command has evolved new strategies in preventing and combating crimes in the state that is aimed at reassuring the people of their safety.

“Our deployments are targeted towards combating traffic robbery and easing free flow of traffic across the state.

“Our tactical units are repositioned for an intelligence-driven approach to tackling the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and gangsterism. Our Rapid Response Squad (RRS), equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities are more than ever ready to promptly and effectively respond to distress calls.

“My vision is to present to Lagosians a state where everyone is safe to carry out his or her legitimate duties at all time. A state where one is harassed or intimidated by anyone this cannot be achieved without a more human, professional, courageous and people’s friendly police officers. To achieve this, we have initiated training programmes for police officers in Lagos state on respect and protection of human rights.

“We are calling on good citizens of Lagos to report any erring police officer through the GSM number 09090003792 and we will take action immediately”

The CP also paraded two suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in the kidnap of the fire service boss, Rasaq Musbau. He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court, while the police had declared manhunt for others who are at large.