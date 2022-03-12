By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has reiterated the importance of synergy between the security agencies and the communities in securing lives and properties.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, who was represented at the swearing of new executives of Igbo-Olomu Central Communities Development Association, led by Mr Jimoh Ismail Kayode, in Ikorodu West Local Development Area, called on communities to work with security agencies for effective and efficient policing at the occasion.

The commissioner, who was represented at the occasion by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), spoke through Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Arigidi M.

Pledging unalloyed support of the Igbo-Olomu community to police in securing lives and properties in the area, Kayode said the community is ready to work with the police in order to give maximum security to all citizens.

The new President General of the area called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly address various challenges facing the community in terms of a good road network, schools and healthcare centres.

He also pledged the commitment of other executive members of the association to work with the government in delivering the dividends of democracy to all citizens.

Speaking at the occasion, the Arab of Igbo-Olomu, High Chief Ifakayode Adetola, also called on the state government to quickly address various challenges facing the community.

