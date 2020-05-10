Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a mother of three, Mrs Nafisat Omitade, and her children at the Ojodu-Berger district of the State.

The woman and her children who were stranded were rescued by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, at the weekend around 12 am at Berger bus stop during a night patrol.

The police said the woman left Osogbo in Osun State with the children with the purpose of uniting with her husband who resides at Owode-Idiroko in Ogun State.

According to the police: “The woman said she boarded a bus from Osogbo to Ibadan then took another to Lagos. She said all the way from Osogbo to Ibadan there was no policemen and other security agencies on the road; it was seamless driving.”

The woman narrated the following:

“I am aware there is a curfew in the country, but because of my husband who wants me to bring his children, I decided to take the risk to bring them down but I never knew I would get to Lagos late.

“It was when we go to Lagos that I saw policemen who stopped the vehicle that was conveying me from Ibadan. If there were police on the road from Ibadan, we wouldn’t get to Lagos. When we go to Berger bus stop every passenger in the bus was asked to alight from the bus, but after a while they allowed my children and I to go.

“It was when I and my children were wandering about that the police boss who was passing by saw us standing helplessly and came to our rescue. I want to thank him because if not for him I don’t know what would have happened to me and my children. He took good care of us before taking us to my grandmother’s house at Ojodu where we will proceed on our journey the following day to Idi-Iroko, Ogun State.

“The impression I had about the Nigeria Police before now has changed totally with what the police boss did for my children and me. I will forever remain grateful to him and his men who work with him for saving our lives.”

Mrs Abibat Famuyiwa, the grandmother, also thanked Odomosu for bringing her daughter and grandchildren home safely.