No fewer than 384 athletes from the Lagos State Police Command have departed the state for the 12th Biennial Police Games, holding from Feb. 29 to March 7 in Awka, Anambra State.

DSP Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He noted that athletes would feature in 31 games, saying that they were adequately prepared to retain their position as defending champions.

“Our athletes have been preparing and we are ready to retain our title as the defending champions of the 2018 Enugu Police Games,” he said.

NAN reports that over 5,000 police officers are expected to take part in the games.

Chioma Ajunwa, a police officer, in 1996 emerged the first Nigerian Olympic Gold medallist.

The late Sunday Bada, a policeman also won a Silver medal, later upgraded to Gold at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 because the original winners of the 4 x 4 race tested positive to a banned substance.

Esene Ikpoto, who represented Nigeria at different prestigious competitions, including the Olympic Games held in Christchurch, New Zealand, is also a police officer. (NAN)