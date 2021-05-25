By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has stepped up its manhunt for the killers of a mentally ill woman at the Abule Ado area of the state.

The victim was lynched and burned by a mob that alleged that she was seen in possession of a stolen baby and three AK-47 rifles at Abule Ado under bridge, in the Festac area of the state last Monday.

The police has said the allegations against the mentally ill woman are false.

A statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that ‘based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums in the area on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK-47 rifles.

‘The Command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby and AK-47 rifles were found in her possession, neither were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder.

‘The Commissioner of Police has therefore ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and the culprits should be arrested and charged to court with murder.

‘The CP also warned against jungle justice which is inhumane, criminal and detrimental to smooth administration of criminal justice in Lagos and in Nigeria at large. He equally warned that the Command would not tolerate such act as the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone or group of persons who engage in jungle justice in the state.’