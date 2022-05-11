By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police command is Investigating the source of what it reports to be a Chinese-made pistol found with a suspected armed robber in the Alagbado area of the state.

The Police are investigating to know if the gun was manufactured in the country or was imported into the country.

According to a senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Command “is worried, because it would be too bad if the Chinese have started the massive production of guns in the country. We thank God that we have a suspect in our detention, so, we shall get to the root of the matter.”

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the discovery of a Chinese pistol in Lagos and gave a graphic account of how the pistol was found, saying: “Officers of the Safer Highways unit of the Lagos State Police Command arrested one Bamidele Taiwo, 30, for illegal possession of a firearm. The suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search at an entry point between Lagos and Ogun states in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

“Two other suspects who were with Bamidele on the same motorcycle took to their heels immediately the police discovered the Chinese-made pistol in their bag. While efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, Bamidele and the exhibit have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigations.”