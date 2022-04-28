Lagos State Police Command has arrested over 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and murderers, recovering sophisticated weapons from them after raiding their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Slyvester Alabi, said the command’s tactical team gave the hoodlums hot chase: “We don’t have serious armed robbery cases in Lagos State. We have traffic-armed robbery where they robbed victims at the traffic logjams.

“We identified them along Epe-Lekki and Mile 2-Okokomaiko highways. We were able to arrest 15 suspects who robbed victims in that axis and raided the various dark spots in the area.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The police tactical team arrested 10 suspected armed robbers along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The team arrested 20 suspected cultists terrorising Lagos residents.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We swung into action and arrested some suspects in Yaba, Oojo, Ikeja and Ogba. We recovered sophisticated weapons including pump action, dane gun, 20 cartridges and charms from them.

“The command appreciates the support of the public especially the provision of vital information on criminals and criminal activities.”

Alabi praised other sister agencies for supporting police to flush hoodlums out of the state: “All arrested suspects will soon be charged to court.”