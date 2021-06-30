By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday raided black spots in the Ebute Meta area of the state, arresting 144 criminal suspects.

Lagos State police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrests, said in a statement:

‘In furtherance of the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to rid the state of criminals and miscreants, the combined team of operatives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department( SCIID) Panti, Command’s Special Squad and Taskforce raided some black spots at Ebute Metta area of the state Wednesday, June 30, at 1:00 am and arrested 144 male suspects.

‘The raid was at the instance of the intelligence reports and the special request for assistance from the neighbourhood to dislodge criminals hibernating in some of the shanties in the area.

‘Many dangerous weapons and substances suspected to be Indian Hemp, drugs, suspected stolen items etc were recovered from them. The suspects will be arraigned in court as urgent as possible.

‘Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu, however, reiterated his commitment to flush miscreants and hoodlums out of the state and secure public space in the state. He further warned sponsors and aiders of hoodlums and criminals in the state to desist from such criminal act and turn a new leaf as the Command will not spare anyone caught promoting crimes and violence in the state.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.