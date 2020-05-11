Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued a mother of three, Mrs. Nafisat Omitade, and her kids at Ojodu- Berger area of the state.

The woman and her children, who were stranded, were rescued by the state commissioner of police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, over the weekend around 12 am at Berger bus stop during night patrol. The police said the woman left Osogbo in Osun State with the children with the purpose of uniting with her husband who resides at Owode- Idiroko, Ogun State.

According to the police: “The woman said she boarded a bus from Osogbo to Ibadan then took another to Lagos. She said all the way from Osogbo to Ibadan there was no policemen and other security agencies on the road; it was seamless driving.

“I am aware there is curfew in the country, but because of my husband who wants me to bring his children, I decided to take the risk to bring them down, but I never knew I would get to Lagos late. It was when we go to Lagos, that I saw policemen who stopped the vehicle that was conveying me from Ibadan. If there were police on the road from Ibadan, we wouldn’t get to Lagos.