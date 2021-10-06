By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Following the state insecurity in Lagos, the State Police Command has resumed reassuring visibility patrols of Apongbon, Eko Bridge, CMS and other areas in the state.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu: ‘The exercise which began on October 4, is part of security measures designed to further reassure the public of the Command’s determination to protect lives and property and maintain law and order in the state.

‘The routine exercise carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, will be sustained beyond the ‘Ember Months’ period.

‘Members of the public are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the police officers involved in the exercise. The patrol is a proactive measure to protect law-abiding residents of the State, and send warning signals to a few kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, miscreants and other criminal elements still prowling in the state.’

