By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected notorious traffic robbers who were terrorising early morning and late night travellers in the state .

The suspects were arrested at the Ketu axis of the state, where they held commuters and motorists to the jugular .

One of the suspects, Kareem Ahmed, who was picked around Abiola Garden, in Ketu area who was full of regret blamed the laziness of one of his gang members, Emma to his woes,” we had succeeded in our operation, but one of us was not smart enough to scale through the road barricades when the police arrived.

“We went for our usual operation at Ketu. We had successfully snatched some phones and bags from some people at Ketu-Ojota area when the police arrived.Rather than jumped over the road barrier at Ojota, Emma started running straight as if he was running for Olympic. When you are running from the police, you use sense and confuse them, but he was running as if the world belongs to him. He was eventually arrested and he led the police to our hideout.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects were members of a three-man gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings around Abiola Garden, Ketu/Ojota Road, Lagos.

Hundeyin said the suspects, Kareem Ahmed, 26, and Afo Emma,24, were found with five stolen android phones, a jack knife, a cutlass, a mask and weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspects are currently assisting the Police in an ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.

“The arrest followed repeated complaints from motorists on the activities of these miscreants along the Ketu/Ojota Road.

“Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state towards ensuring that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.”

