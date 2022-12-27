By Christopher Oji

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Abiodun Alabi yesterday assured that the policeman who fired the shot that killed Bolanle Raheem would face the music.

The CP who was speaking when he paid the family a condolence visit, said the killer cop was in their custody and would soon be charged to the Court.

The CP who was accompanied by some senior police officers, in a strong term,condemned the action, informed that the killer cop would be made to face the wrath of the law.

However, it was gathered that other policemen who were on duty with the killer cop on the day of the incident had been released at the end of the Orderly Room Trial at the command’s headquarters, thereby leaving the Assistant Superintendent of Police who fired the shot that snuffed life out of Bolanle to face the consequences of his action.

Meanwhile, Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, has disclosed that he would lead the prosecution team in the trial of the killer of Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

He made the disclosure when he led a delegation sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to console the bereaved family at their home in Ajah, yesterday.

Omotosho said, “We have the permission of Mr Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter”.

In the delegation were: Head of Service, Muri Okunola, who signed the condolence register on behalf of the government ;Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Mrs Bolaji Dada and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The widower appreciated the governor for his empathy.