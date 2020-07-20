The Lagos State Police Command said it would soon charge suspected notorious terror gang leader who was arrested over the weekend to Court. The Suspect has been on the police wanted list for alleged murder for over a long period of time.

The suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorizing Satellite town and environs was picked after his gang launched a fresh attack on some residents of the area who resisted the gang.

Two persons were feared killed, scores injured while property worth several millions of Naira were destroyed during the crisis that erupted Saturday morning

Trouble started after members of the gang stormed a warehouse in Abule-Osun with the intention of extorting money from the owner but the attempt was resisted which led to fierce crisis.

It was gathered that the Area Commander of Festac police Area Command, ACP Halilu Muawiya, swiftly swung into action and ordered the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Satellite police station, CSP Chike Oti, to personally lead a team to quell the raging crisis.

The suspect’s arrest triggered wild jubilation by residents who had been subjected to killings, extortion, harassment and intimidation for long by the gang.

Described generally as a combatant and warrior, the arrested suspect, sources said, had also spearheaded series of attacks on truck and tanker drivers plying Abule-Ado, Abule-Osun, Alakija, VinNiger, some parts of Festac, old Ojo road Satellite town, the expressway from Mile2 to Trade Fair complex, etc. The gang was also alleged to have been coordinating robbery attacks on motorists plying the expressway especially at night during gridlocks in the area.

It was learnt that the police have had several deadly encounters with the vicious gang led by the arrested suspect , Prince and each time, they escaped to their hideout in Badagry after fights, which often lead to bloodletting only to strike again when the coast became clear.

He was declared wanted by the police since last year.

Sources in the neighbourhood also disclosed that series of petitions about the deadly exploits of the gang were sent to different police formations in the state without action taken to call the gang to order.

Residents of the area alleged that the suspect and his gang members were responsible for the attacks and forceful confiscation of many properties belonging to people in the area who failed to be extorted huge sums of money.

According to sources, they were the people that carted away goods and property worth million of naira after breaking into the warehouse of a popular moviemaker, Gabosky Okoye, early this year.

“They also nearly killed another businessman who refused to pay the N10m levy they illegally imposed on his warehouse by subjecting him to series of torture and beatings.The Victim was flown overseas where he has been reclined permanently on wheelchair as a result of the injuries he sustained”, he said.

It was further gathered that the gang, last year, abducted six policemen from police headquarters who came to the area for surveillance, subjected them to hours of flogging and punishment before carting away their weapons. Some policemen from Satellite division later succeeded in retrieving the weapons after pacifying the gang.

It was gathered that the gang also invaded Oriade Local Government Headquarters after their officials went to work in Oguntade community and unleashed mayhem in their offices but no official action was taken against the gang .

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bala Elkana, said the police were compiling all his exploits in preparation to charge him to court.